Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

