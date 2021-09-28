Davis R M Inc. Sells 220 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $431.48 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

