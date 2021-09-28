Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

NYSE DE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $352.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,127. Deere & Company has a one year low of $215.02 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

