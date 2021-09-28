Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 163,367 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,367 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Athene worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATH. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

