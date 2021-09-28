Deutsche Bank AG Has $37.99 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $37,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $5,228,356. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

