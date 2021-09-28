Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,342 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $41,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

