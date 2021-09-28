Deutsche Bank AG Sells 215,023 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $36,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.