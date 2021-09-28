Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,594 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

