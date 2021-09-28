Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

DWHHF stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 184.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

