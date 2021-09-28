DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,718.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $106.07 or 0.00255988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $795,547.65 and approximately $8,718.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

