Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $57.04

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $52.72. Discovery shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

