Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

