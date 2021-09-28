Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

