DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DDI stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

