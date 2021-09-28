Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCS. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,775. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,115,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

