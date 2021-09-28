DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,736 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of DraftKings worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

