Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $513.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 499 ($6.52), with a volume of 45807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

Several research firms recently commented on DRX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 425.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

