Drexel Morgan & Co. Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 3.2% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $41,491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 476,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,478,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.