Drexel Morgan & Co. Invests $1.58 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,306. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

