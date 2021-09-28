Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 417 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,390. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $196.98 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.