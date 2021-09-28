Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 52,669 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 88,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

