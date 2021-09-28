DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $12.40. DZS shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 66,137 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth about $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,645,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

