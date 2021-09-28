Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down to $139.85

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.85, but opened at $135.01. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $140.80, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $2,179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2,003.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

