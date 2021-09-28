Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,686. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $871,150. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

