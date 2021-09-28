Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.81 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $871,150. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

