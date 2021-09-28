EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

