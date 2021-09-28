eBoost (EBST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,379.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00347789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

