Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311. The company has a market cap of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 0.53. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

