Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,864.92 and approximately $97.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

