Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,099. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

