Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.59 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

