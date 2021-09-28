Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 158.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $143.50.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

