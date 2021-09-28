Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $33.45

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $35.20. Enova International shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $450,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

