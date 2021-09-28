Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $33.45

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $35.20. Enova International shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.
ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.
In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $450,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.