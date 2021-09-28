Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

