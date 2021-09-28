Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

