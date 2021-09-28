Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

