Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,175 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 105.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

INDB stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

