Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Helios Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 165.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $90.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.