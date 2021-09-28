Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

INGN opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.63 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

