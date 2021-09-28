Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,291 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $102.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

