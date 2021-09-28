Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after acquiring an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 5,263.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $13,625,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

