Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Glatfelter worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glatfelter by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at $407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Glatfelter by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 53.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

