Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of UDOW stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

