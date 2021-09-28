Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

