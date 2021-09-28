EOSDT Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $3,463.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00138134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,741.39 or 1.00132923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.74 or 0.06912879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00757874 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

