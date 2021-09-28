Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 54.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 104,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

