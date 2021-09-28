Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

