Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

