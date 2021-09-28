Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

