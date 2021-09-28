Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $621,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

IRBT stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.